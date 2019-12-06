Frozen berries sold at Aldi recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily recalled packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley’s Family of Fire Stores due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test taken as part of a government sampling program, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:

Aldi:

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile and distributed throughout stores in the Aldi and Raley’s Family of Fine Store chains.

Customers should not consume these berries and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the FDA. Aldi and Raley customers with questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website at www.wawona.com.