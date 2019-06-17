Frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may have small rocks inside

by: WSPA Staff, CNN

(WSPA/CNN) – More than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled because they might contain small rocks.

Ruiz Foods is recalling El Monterey Egg, Potato, Bacon & Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wraps with Best If Used By dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The recall affects the eight-pack family size of the wraps.

Ruiz Foods says the wraps were produced in January.

According to the USDA, Ruiz Foods received three consumer complaints regarding the foreign material in the wraps.

The wraps were shipped to retailers nationwide.

