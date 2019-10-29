Generic Xanax drug recalled due to possible foreign contamination

(WSPA/CNN Newsource) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling anti-anxiety medication alprazolam – commonly known as Xanax.

The company says the product could contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.

The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half-milligram tablets.

The lot number is 8082708 and the expiration date is September 2020.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the United States between July and August.

There have been no reports of any adverse affects related to the batch of medication, according to the company.

