Infant head and neck support recalled due to suffocation hazard

(WSPA) – The Bobby Company has recalled two styles of its infant head and neck support due to a suffocation hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the support.

No injuries have been reported due to the product.

The supports were sold at Amazon.com, Target, Buy Buy Baby and other stores from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

Anyone with the product should contact The Boppy Company for a full refund by calling 888-772-6779 during business hours.

