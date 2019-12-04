Ready-to-eat sushi, salads, spring rolls sold at Trader Joe’s, Walgreens recalled due to listeria risk

BROCKTON, Mass. (WITI) — Ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls produced by Fuji Food Products Inc. were recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The recall was announced the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

The products were shipped to retailers and distributors in the Upper Midwest and East Coast — including in Wisconsin. The sushi is sold at stores like 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

The products were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who have purchased any of the following products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

No illnesses were immediately reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Below is a list of impacted products:

UPC Code Product Description Range of Sell-By Dates 7-32869-28101-5 Okami 8pc California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28102-2 Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28103-9 Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28104-6 Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28105-3 Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28111-4 Okami 8pc Supreme Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28112-1 Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28122-0 Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28200-5 Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28201-2 Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28262-3 Okami 8pc Seafood Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28114-5 Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28113-8 Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603751 Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 614719 Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad 11/19/2019- 12/03/2019 908795 Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 921510 Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 646574 Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz 12/10/2019-12/24/2019 348966 Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 348997 Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 513289 Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603775 Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 909822 Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

According to the FDA, the problem was discovered in Fuji Food Products, Inc.’s Brockton, Massachusetts facility by a routine inspection conducted by the FDA.

The company ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continued to investigate what caused the problem.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

FDA officials said this was the company’s first recall.

The company’s CEO said in a statement, “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”