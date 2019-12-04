Ready-to-eat sushi, salads, spring rolls sold at Trader Joe’s, Walgreens recalled due to listeria risk

Recalls
Posted: / Updated:
sushi-354628_1920_381862

BROCKTON, Mass. (WITI) — Ready-to-eat sushi, salads, and spring rolls produced by Fuji Food Products Inc. were recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The recall was announced the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

The products were shipped to retailers and distributors in the Upper Midwest and East Coast — including in Wisconsin. The sushi is sold at stores like 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

The products were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who have purchased any of the following products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

No illnesses were immediately reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Below is a list of impacted products:

UPC CodeProduct DescriptionRange of Sell-By Dates
7-32869-28101-5Okami 8pc California Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28102-2Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28103-9Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28104-6Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28105-3Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28111-4Okami 8pc Supreme Combo11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28112-1Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28122-0Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28200-5Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28201-2Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28262-3Okami 8pc Seafood Combo11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28114-5Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
7-32869-28113-8Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
603751Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl11/20/2019-12/04/2019
614719Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad11/19/2019- 12/03/2019
908795Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
921510Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
646574Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz12/10/2019-12/24/2019
348966Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
348997Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
513289Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
603775Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll11/20/2019-12/04/2019
909822Trader Joes  8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

According to the FDA, the problem was discovered in Fuji Food Products, Inc.’s Brockton, Massachusetts facility by a routine inspection conducted by the FDA.

The company ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continued to investigate what caused the problem.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

FDA officials said this was the company’s first recall.

The company’s CEO said in a statement, “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”

