Salad kits sold at Publix stores recalled, company says

(WSPA) – A type of Fresh Express salad kit sold at Publix stores in the southeast has been recalled due to undeclared allergens.

According to Publix, the recall covers Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kits with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025, and use-by date of June 29.

The salad kids contain undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut. The company said the incorrect condiment packets were placed into the bags during a single production run.

All other Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kits and Fresh Express products are properly labeled, according to the company.

The recalled salad kits were delivered to stores between June 12 and June 18 in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Customers who purchased the kit should discard it.

Customers can also get a refund where they purchased the product or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 during normal business hours.