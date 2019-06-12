Target recalls 29,000 toddler rain boots

(WFLA/WSPA) – Target is recalling 29,000 toddler rain boots.

The recall involves Cat and Jack “Lilia” rain boots in sizes 5-12. The unicorn horn on the rain boots can detach and potentially pose a choking hazard to young children.

So far, there are eleven cases of the unicorn’s horn detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The rain boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, Target.com and Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Consumers can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

