Record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – SC DHEC reported more than 5,200 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina over the weekend.

More than 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, which is the highest number reported in a single day statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, more than 60 deaths statewide were blamed on the virus. More than 800 of the positive cases were reported in Greenville County from Saturday to Sunday in Spartanburg County, there were 440 cases.

Dr. Chris Lombardozzi with Spartanburg Regional Hospital said staff has had to cancel or delay many elective surgeries because of a big spike over the last 2 weeks.

“To say that I’m not concerned would be a far stretch. I am very concerned with positivity rates in the 20% range. We know that we’re going to have more hospitalizations and, eventually, more deaths,” Dr. Lombardozzi said.

To get numbers under control, Dr. Lombardozzi is encouraging everyone to take precautions and get the vaccine once it’s available.