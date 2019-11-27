Record number expected to travel for Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — About 2.29 million residents in the Carolinas are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

AAA Carolinas predicts a record number of folks to travel from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said in a statement that 90 percent of travelers will hit the roads.

Around 678,000 South Carolinians and 1.34 million North Carolinians are expected to reach their destinations by automobile.

“The sheer volume of vehicles on the road make this holiday such a dangerous time to travel that’s why we can’t stress enough how important it is to practice safety behind the wheel. Buckle up, don’t speed, never drive distracted or impaired,” Wright said.

AAA Carolinas says there’s reason to be thankful at the gas pump.

Gasoline is expected to cost about the same or possibly less than last year.

Click here for gas prices.

