Record prize payout in NC as Pick 4 lotto drawing comes up all zeroes

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Over 2,000 lottery players in North Carolina were seeing zeroes and it wasn’t just their winnings.

The winning numbers picked for Saturday afternoon’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing were 0-0-0-0.

2,014 tickets matched all four numbers. 1,002 $1 tickets won the top prize of $5,000 while 1,012 50 cent tickets won $2,500.

The $7.8 million in prizes Saturday is a record for a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record was in 2012 when 1-1-1-1 was drawn.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes at any of the regional offices for the North Carolina Education Lottery or by mail.