Record prize payout in NC as Pick 4 lotto drawing comes up all zeroes

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Carolina Pick 4 logo

Carolina Pick 4 logo (From: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Over 2,000 lottery players in North Carolina were seeing zeroes and it wasn’t just their winnings.

The winning numbers picked for Saturday afternoon’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing were 0-0-0-0.

2,014 tickets matched all four numbers. 1,002 $1 tickets won the top prize of $5,000 while 1,012 50 cent tickets won $2,500.

The $7.8 million in prizes Saturday is a record for a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record was in 2012 when 1-1-1-1 was drawn.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes at any of the regional offices for the North Carolina Education Lottery or by mail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store