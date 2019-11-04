Red Cross helping 16 people after Greenville apartment fire

The Red Cross says volunteers are helping 16 people after an apartment fire Sunday in Greenville County (WSPA).

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 20 people, including eight children, were displaced by an apartment fire in Greenville County.

The American Red Cross said in a release that volunteers are helping several families whose homes were damaged Sunday in an apartment fire.

It happened at 200 Pine Creek Court Extension in Greenville. That’s the address for Highland Square apartments.

The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and eight children with assistance for food, clothes, and other essentials.

Gantt District Fire Department responded to the fire just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Assistant Chief Mark Holbrook said three apartments were directly impacted, including one where the fire accidentally started. Two other units were damaged by smoke and water.

There were no reported injuries.

Emergency responders evaluated people at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, Chief Holbrook said.

Belmont and S. Greenville crews also responded to the fire.

The fire was under control just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Holbrook said the fire has been ruled an accident.