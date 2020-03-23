Red Cross holds blood drives across Upstate during severe blood shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross and The Blood Connection say the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is causing a severe shortage of blood.

The American Red Cross held two blood drives in Greenville Monday and is asking donors of any blood type to give blood in hopes of filling a critical need for blood. This comes after many drives were canceled due to business closings amid the spread of COVID-19.

The American Red Cross Upstate Chapter’s Executive Director Lisa Colby said across South Carolina, more than 90 drives have been canceled this month.​

That means there are more than 2,400 units of blood that have not been collected.

Blood donations are needed to help people in hospitals with chronic illnesses and emergencies like strokes and heart attacks.

Last week, the U.S. Surgeon General urged healthy people to donate across the nation, saying it was an acceptable reason for people to leave their homes because of the urgent need.

In the Upstate, Colby says volunteers and workers are taking extra care to sanitize equipment and practice social distancing to protect donors.

“If you do come to a blood drive and there are a lot of people waiting, we are keeping people 6 feet apart,” Colby said. “We are also taking temperature of any potential donor that comes in. If they are experiencing a fever, we send them home right away.”

She also said it’s safe for recipients.​

“The medical experts say the virus is not transmitted by blood, so its entirely safe. Even if you’re asymptomatic and you give blood and you find out later you have the virus, your blood first of all is tested rigorously according to FDA guidelines, but also it cannot be transmitted that way.”

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive Tuesday, March 24th at the Church at the Mill in Moore from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule a blood donation or see a list of blood drives, click here.