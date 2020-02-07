1  of  80
Red Cross opens shelters in the Upstate for those displaced by storms

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The American Red Cross has opened shelters for people in the Upstate who have been displaced by storms that hit our area on Thursday.

The Red Cross has opened three shelters to help house dozens impacted. The shelters opened Thursday at the following locations:

  • Covenant Baptist Church, 200 Evangel Road, Spartanburg
  • United Center, 929 Phoenix Street, Suite 15, Greenwood
  • East Pickens Baptist Church, 2244 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens

Significant flooding is being reported in Greenwood, Spartanburg and Pickens Counties.

In Pickens County, Emergency Management is reporting over 60 roads are closed due flooding and damage from the storms.

In Spartanburg County, an apartment building and other homes across the area where damaged by wind and rain.

Red Cross teams are preparing to conduct damage assessments on Friday morning.

“Many South Carolina communities have been impacted by today’s severe weather and our hearts go out to all of them,” said Lisa Colby, Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “Red Cross teams were on the ground almost immediately in these communities helping those in need. We remain committed to helping them recover.”

The Red Cross will continue to stay in contact with its partners to see if any additional assistance is needed.

