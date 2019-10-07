Red Cross urges SC residents to test smoke alarms, review escape plan during National Fire Prevention Week

(WSPA) – This week is National Fire Prevention Week and the Palmetto Region of the American Red Cross is asking people across the state to test their smoke alarms and to practice their family’s home fire escape plan.

Throughout the week, officials urge South Carolina residents to:

Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan

Select a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s house or a landmark

Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out of the home in two minutes or less

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside of bedrooms, and/or sleeping areas

Test smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once at year

According to the release, for free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the Red Cross Emergency App for free.

“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” Louise Welch-Williamson, the Regional CEO, said. “Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe. Please install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”

National Fire Prevention Week started on Oct. 6 and will run through Oct. 12.