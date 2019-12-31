Red Lobster introduces new Bloody Mary topped with claw, biscuit

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you overdo things a bit on New Year’s Eve, you can always start 2020 with a little hair of the dog garnished with a delicacy.

Red Lobster is rolling out a limited edition version of its Bloody Mary that comes with a lobster claw.

The morning-after brunch staple also comes topped with a jumbo shrimp and a cheddar biscuit.

Red Lobster’s around the country will have the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary in time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1 — a day that no-so-ironically comes right after New Year’s Eve.

The limited edition drink will be available the entire month of January.

