Red, white and blue festival kicks off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Wells Fargo Red, White & Blue Festival will take place on Thursday, July 4 in downtown Greenville on Main Street from Broad Street to Augusta Street.

The free event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music on two stages, as well as have food and beverage vendors on-hand.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m

“It’s just a great day, its going to be a great day,” said Brian Heyward, a Greenville resident selling waters on Main Street as city employees set up tents on Thursday.

Greenville Police reminded the public on Monday that pets and smoking are not allowed, as part of the city ordinance.

“Because we have such a large influx of people coming in to town, we will have probably 95% of our staff working at some point during the fourth of July,” explained Captain Joe Browning.

The Greenville Drive also has a baseball game at 6:05pm, drawing in more guests to the downtown area.

