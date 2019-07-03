Red, White and Boom brings thousands to Spartanburg

Thousands more people will be in downtown Spartanburg tomorrow to enjoy the holiday festivities.

Barnet park is where Red, White and Boom will be taking place.

Spartanburg Police say they want people to be patient while they enjoy the holiday.

Red, White and Boom is a Spartanburg tradition.

“I think everybody is always in a good mood they’re feeling patriotic we give flags to everyone as they come in the gates and so that always gives them a little pep as they come in,” Mandy Merck said.

The City of Spartanburg says there are some strict guidelines to follow:

There will be no smoking at the event, pets aren’t allowed.

Mandy Merck, Special Events Planner, says she expects people on their best behavior.

“We just encourage people to be good citizens…don’t bring your own alcohol in and things like that,” Merck said.

There is no clear bag policy or metal detectors at the entrance, but Spartanburg Police will be out patrolling the event.

They are urging everyone to be safe and patient.

“There’s going to be thousands of people downtown so all I ask is for people to be patient when the fireworks are over just be patient getting out of the garages and be patient with all the traffic,” Spartanburg Police said.

The fireworks will begin just after 9:30 pm.

There will also be live music and food vendors.

Admission is $5 and children six and under get in free.

The event starts at 6:00 in the evening.

The City of Spartanburg urges people to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

If you would like to read more about Red, White and Boom click here

