Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-

The "Reedy Reels film festival" is this weekend in the Upstate. You'll be able to see more than -50- new original movies. 27 of the films are student produced and a large percentage are made regionally.

More than 143 films were submitted this year and an 11-person review committee spent the past two months coming up with the final list.

The festival showings include a mix of cinematic genres and styles collide at a special screening of the most recent indie grants short films, including projects shot in the Upstate.

Organizer said you can meet the filmmakers ask them questions about their work. There are also opportunities to find work in acting at the festival.

You can purchase a daily pass which gives attendees entry to all film sessions for that day.

The weekend festival pass gives attendees entry into all festival screening sessions.

Single session tickets are valid for a single specific film session.

for tickets visit Www.Reedyreels.Com.