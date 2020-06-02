Reedy River Duck Derby goes virtual, encourage duck adoption

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Rotary Club of the Reedy River, Greenville is holding the 16TH annual Reedy River Duck Derby in July.

The derby is typically held in May but because of the Coronavirus outbreak moved back to July 11 and will be held online.

At 2:30 PM you can log on to the Reedy River facebook page and see if the duck you sponsored, wins the random drawing.

Ducks are $10 per duck or $30 for 5 ducks.

Proceeds go to several charities across the Upstate in South Carolina and even as far as Honduras

Sponsor a duck here

There are also prizes you may be eligible for when you adopt a duck including one million dollars, groceries from Publix for a year, $2500 second place prize, third place is a golf weekend at Embassy Suites at Verde as well as prizes at local businesses in the Upstate.