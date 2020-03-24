Reedy River Duck Derby reschedules, donates to local organizations during pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Annual 16th Reedy River Duck Derby has been rescheduled to July 11.

Officials said the decide came after consulting with the City of Greenville.

“We know the Reedy River Duck Derby will bring so much enjoyment to the community after this period of social distancing ends, as well as continue to raise funds for some very deserving charities in our community that change the lives of many families,” said Wendy Green, president of the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville, which is the group that organizes the annual event.

According to the news release, people who have already picked their “duck adoption numbers” will still be entered in the race on July 11.

GIVING BACK

The Rotary Club of the Reedy River will be donating to several local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization will be using some of last year’s Duck Derby proceeds to donate to Interfaith Hospitality Network, part of United Ministries, to Harvest Hope Food Bank and to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, according to the release.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

Each year, participants sponsor yellow rubber ducks to float over the 50-foot Reedy River falls in downtown Greenville.

It costs $10 to adopt a duck or $30 for a five-duck “quack pack.” The ducks will be available for purchase until April 15. A percentage of the proceeds will go to local charities. Click here to purchase tickets.

The first place winner will receive groceries for a year from Publix. The second place winner will get $2,500. The third place winner will win a golf weekend at the Embassy Suites on Verde.

The festival includes live music from local artists, face painters, balloon twisters, stilt walkers and more, according to the release.

Click here to learn more about the event.