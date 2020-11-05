Reflecting on Election Day: Upstate Directors of Elections weigh in

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lessons learned from an election like no other. The number of absentee votes cast in South Carolina has been record breaking, on top of an already high voter turnout.

A sound the Spartanburg County Registration and Elections Office hasn’t heard a lot of in recent weeks, silence.

As you can imagine, they’ve been busy not only with the typical Election Day but also an unprecedented number of absentee voters.

“I hope this election people realized change happens at the ballot box,” said Spartanburg County Director of Registration and Elections, Henry Laye.

Director there, Henry Laye is no stranger to the first Tuesday in November and all the work that goes into it. In fact, he has held his title for over a decade. However he said, this year he learned some lessons he hopes to carry on in future elections.

“We have some issues I wish we could improve on, one was curbside. It’s an option but I wish the people who voted curbside would consider doing it by mail,” Laye told us.

A similar tune across county lines in Greenville. The elections director there, Conway Belangia told us between the absentee voting and other re-arrangements made from COVID-19, it was a challenging election.

“Absentee voting, if the state decides to open up voting again to all voters, we’ll do things a little differently. We’ll actually locate in a different location,” said Greenville County Director of Elections, Conway Belangia.

As for the equipment itself, both elections directors told 7 News, things went fairly smooth. Voters we talked to agreed for the most part, other than long lines at some precincts.

“It was really about a 5-10 minute wait and it went very quick, not bad at all,” said Greenville County Voter, Kelly Shymkiw.