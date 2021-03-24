Reflecting on pandemic, leaders with Spartanburg Regional look back at the year & talk about what’s next in the fight

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A year of tragedy, learning and hope. Like most healthcare systems, leaders with Spartanburg Regional told 7 News this pandemic hasn’t been easy. But they believe they’re finally starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“These vaccines are safe, and effective and they are how we will end this global pandemic,” said Nick Davidson with South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Words of optimism are now trickling across South Carolina. However, getting to this point hasn’t been easy.

“It was scary times at the very beginning,” said David Church with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare’s COVID-19 Task Force.

David church is on Spartanburg Regional’s COVID-19 Task Force. Over the last year, he told us, they have come eye-to-eye with a lot of challenges.

“We were faced with tons of protective equipment shortages from gowns to masks, to gloves and then, staffing shortages,” Church said.

On top of those shortages, what Church calls the hardest part of it all, lack of contact for the patient.

“Visitors, visitation, end of life, those types of things of not allowing loved ones in at the very beginning, we have adjusted over time,” Church told us.

But now he said, there’s a renewed boost of energy as trends head in the right direction.

“Had we had this interview in January, I probably wouldn’t be smiling so much. We’re winning the battle,” said Church.

Church said they’ve learned a lot through this one year, like honing in on their skills for infection prevention and having enough PPE materials on hand.

“We’re going to have a larger stockpile, probably the biggest learning has been around the human spirit. How a team, community, the upstate can come together to serve all,” Church said.

He and state health leaders are stressing, this isn’t the time to let your guard down especially being so close to the finish line.

“I think we’re in a good place right now, we’re beginning to work our way out of this,” Church said.

One of their focuses now is ensuring everyone is able to figure out how to sign up to get a vaccine. They do have a customer service line to help with just that. That numbers is: 864-577-4091.

You can find additional vaccine sign-up information through Spartanburg Regional here:

https://www.spartanburgregional.com/Sign-Up-Vaccine