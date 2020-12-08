Registered Dietition explains food safety steps to make homemade goodies

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- With Coronavirus cases on the rise, a Registered Dietition weighs in on how to make homemade goodies, as gifts in a sfe and healthy way.

Tara Ross with Prisma Health said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is a low risk of transmission of COVID-19 from food to person.

Important information to remember Ross stressed, is to wash your hands and your cleaning surface before you start. This should be done with warm water, soap and disinfectant if you have it afterward.

Remember to clean your cooking utensils like spatulas and bowls. Using a thermometer for cooking and baking items to assure they’re fully cooked.

Suzanne Keinm at Buttermilk Sky Pie in Greenville said you can also keep a thermometer in your refrigerator and freezer to make sure food is cooled to a safe 40 degrees in the refrigerator and zero or below in the freezer.

She uses strict guidelines and underwent inspection by DHEC to make sure her bakery is safe for her customers.