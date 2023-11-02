CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A registered sex offender from Cherokee County was sentenced to 10 years in prison for another child sex crime.

According to the South Carolina Attoreny General’s Office, Christopher Allen Barber pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

On May 20, 2021, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office received a CyberTip that someone had uploaded approximately 30 files believed to be child sexual abuse material involving children as young as six to a messaging app.

The posting traced back to Barber, who was already a registered sex offender for possessing child sexual abuse material while in the military.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on July 27, 2021, and located 20 files of child sexual abuse material of children as young as five.

Barber was arrested at the time.

He was sentenced to 10 years, provided he serves five years in prison, the balance will be suspended to five years of probation.