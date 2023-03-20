Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s not too early to start making Easter plans and today is the last day to register for some Spartanburg County Parks holiday events.

There are several events to sign up for.

Kristen Guilfoos Marketing Manager for Spartanburg County Parks said you can register until Tuesday, March 21 for the Eggstra special delivery.

Guilfoos said “Parks peeps” will hide eggs in your yard at your home.

They will hide them March 30-31 for ten dollars a dozen with a limit of 5.

You can also have fun at the Easter egg scramble and hunt on the softball fields at Tyger River Park for ages 10 and under.

The Easter bunny will be there and you can participate for just $2 dollars a child.

Register ahead of time for the egg scramble.

On April 8, the Carolina Miracle League will host an Easter special needs event for all ages with mental or physical abilities at North Spartanburg park.