Registration for Kindergarten, 1st grade students to be held Dec. 1-4 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials are reminding parents that Kindergarten and 1st grade registration for the 2021-22 school year will kick off tomorrow, Dec. 1.

According to the release, registration will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.

“Children who will be five years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll in public or private kindergarten unless the parent or legal guardian signs a waiver,” according to the release. “Any child who will be six years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll in first grade. Students who are currently enrolled in a GCS 4K or 5K program do not need to register.”

To enroll your child, visit the “Parent” section on the Greenville County Schools website and set up a Backpack account. Once set up, open your Backpack account and look for “Enroll A Student.”

You can also get a Student Enrollment Form and Home Language Survey form, which are available at each school.

Parents are asked to bring the following documents when visiting the school to enroll your child:

Photo ID from any state or country

Two current “proof of residency” documents (all must contain property address). These documents can include: Current bills — electric, gas, water, cable Current mortgage statement or current signed lease agreement with landlord’s name and phone number

Child’s birth certificate

Signed Certificate of Immunization, Conditional Certificate of Immunization, or Religious Exemption Certificate (Religious Exemption Certificate provided by the health department)

According to the release, GCS Virtual Program will be available for grades 5K-12 in 2021-22 school year.

An application to enroll in the virtual program will be available on the GCS website in early spring of 2021.

“Your child must be registered or enrolled in Greenville County Schools to apply for the Virtual Program,” according to the release.

To see where your child will attend kindergarten or 1st grade, call INFOLine at 864-355-3100 or visit the Find Your School section of the website.