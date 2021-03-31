Remaining charges dropped against former Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–One of Greenville County’s highest profile court cases is making headlines again. Former sheriff will lewis is benefitting from a slow court system amid the pandemic.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett told 7News that ahead of the pandemic he was planning to pursue a dozen additional charges against Lewis. But then, the pandemic brought a halt to all court trials, and Brackett had to reevaluate.

“There’s no doubt that this Covid situation has put a huge huge stress on our criminal justice system,” John Reckenbeil, a local attorney, said.

He agrees with the decision.

“This is nothing more than redundant charges that were the same exact thing of a lesser amount,” Reckenbeil said.

He said the most important thing was accomplished already, which is making sure Lewis will never again hold public office.

“He’s expelled from office. He has no ability to hold office again. So I think that is the main objective when you have a situation like this,” Reckenbeil said.

Nearly two years ago, Lewis was found guilty of misconduct in office and stripped of his ability to hold public office. Ultimately, Brackett says it made the most sense to drop those remaining charges writing a letter to SLED explaining his position.

“I don’t think there’s really anything more that we would learn, nor do I think there’s any other evidence that would show any greater guilt than he’s already been found guilty of,” Reckenbeil said.

In that letter, Brackett says he’s weighed the options and feels closing the pending charges was best for all involved.

“There’s no reason to waste the courts time and people’s money in preparation for these charge,” Reckenbeil said.

Brackett says pending cases have increased more than 50-percent in York County since the pandemic. He said they haven’t held a jury trial in more than a year.