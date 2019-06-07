Remembering pastor killed as suspect hunt continues

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man police call armed and dangerous accused of murder remains on the run Thursday night.

We’re learning the man killed in Lyman Thursday was a beloved pastor.

Police found Simeon James Frazier, Sr., with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Tiara Ridge Lane Thursday.

The coroner said Frazier died at the hospital at 59-years-old.

Police said the suspect in the case is Frazier’s stepson Andrico Rashad Stewart.

“I don’t think anyone should ever die by a bullet or die by the hands of another man,” said Brittany Frazier, his daughter-in-law. “He really was a great man.”

She’s married to one of Frazier’s three sons and said he has six young grandchildren.

“Just an all around genuine, honest, God-fearing man,” she said.

She said Apostle Frazier, who’s originally from Boston, spent decades preaching around the country and the world – even authoring several books.

“He was ordained in the Apostolic by John Eckhardt,” she said. ‘He was a traveling pastor. He saved a lot of souls, brought a lot of people to Christ.”

She added that he also ran the Apostolic and Prophetic Training Institute, Inc.

When he wasn’t preaching, she said he was talking basketball.

“He has a lot of family and friends, very influential in the community especially when it comes to basketball,” she said.

Police said Stewart was living in Frazier’s home at the time.

Stewart’s lengthy criminal record includes resisting arrest, grand larceny, assault and weapons charges.

Police say multiple warrants are now signed including Murder, Use of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Frazier of her father-in-law. “The type of person he was – he deserved to die peacefully in his sleep.”

A lot of people posted memories and shared their grief on social media following Apostle Frazier’s death.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is helping Lyman PD in this case.

Police said Stewart last known to be in the Lakeview Manor area of Spartanburg County.

Anyone who knows where he is asked to call 9-1-1.