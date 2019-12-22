REMEMBERING RADIO: ‘a man who did his best’ inspired generations and taught others to love

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost a week after James “Radio” Kennedy passed away surrounded the community gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Radio was a celebrity, but not in the traditional sense. He was just a man “who did his best” and those who knew him say that’s what made him so special – he taught everyone he met to love and always do their best.

Radio was a son, brother and above all the number 1 fan of the T.L. Hanna High School football team.

“He worked with the defense and had only one instruction to his players ‘get the quarterback.’ Turns out he was right,” said former T.L. Hanna principal Shiela Hilton.

At 73 Radio passed away.

He defied the odds, living past the 30-year life span doctors originally gave him.

In the mid-1960s Radio showed up on the football field at T.L. Hanna.

He was a mentally challenged teenager with a transistor radio attached to his ear, but the community embraced his disability.

“He was a gift and he brought out the best in us,” Hilton said.

Many knew Radio for the movie inspired by his life, but at his funeral, he was remembered as a man who lived to give love.

“Radio had a way of making bad days turn good,” said Pastor Paul Garrett.

Hilton remembers Radio always wearing many hats at T.L. Hanna. She says he played the role of school administrator whether or not he was asked and when visitors stopped by Radio became their tour guide.

“Methodically taking them first to see his movie poster in the hallway,” Hilton joked. “Then to his portrait in the lobby and lastly to his statue in the stadium.”

Radio’s family remembers him for his hilarious antics.

“I’m walking past him going back to my room [and] all I hear is ‘hey, hey, hey’ and then he ended it with this, this is no lie, he said it’s Fat Albert.” Allen Kennedy said.

Coach Harold Jones says he will always treasure the special bond he shared with Radio. A bond that inspired a Hollywood movie.

“he was an awesome person and I’ll tell you this he is worldwide known and loved,” Jones shared.

Radio was considered a junior at T.L. Hanna for the last 50 years. On Saturday, his former principal presented him with a posthumous degree.

“On December the 15th, he graduated with honors to his heavenly home,” Hilton said.

Radio, a man who simply did the best he could, will be greatly missed.

“I love my brother,” said George Kennedy.

Following the funeral at the Anderson Civic Center, Radio was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Click here to watch the entire funeral.