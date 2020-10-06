Remembering victim of fatal Gaffney house fire, loved ones share memories & talk about what happened

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Trapped inside a burning bedroom. That’s where fire investigators in Gaffney told 7 News they found the body of a 30-year old man. Loved ones of the victim told us they’re still trying to figure out what happened. The fire started Saturday evening on 4th Street in Gaffney.

“He was a funny person, I hate to see that he was gone that way,” said Childhood friend of Blake Spencer, Courtney Henderson.

Courtney Henderson told us she was only gone from her grandfather’s house for a short time. But she said, she came back to a startling scene.

“When I got here, it was blazing,” Henderson told us.

She was worried about the people inside, especially Blake Spencer.

“He was confined to a wheelchair. They say he was trapped in the bedroom,” said Henderson.

Kim Johnson’s daughter was the only other person inside at the time of the fire. She told us, her daughter tried to get into Spencer’s room when she smelled the smoke but couldn’t.

“The flames roared out, she said ‘I run out the door to the neighbor’s yard and turned on the hose and I tried to spray in there’,” said Loved one of Spencer, Kim Johnson.

The Gaffney Fire Marshal told 7 News after they put the flames out, that’s when they found Spencer’s body inside.

“Our guys went in, they did a search and they did end up finding a male’s body in the house after the fire was put out,” said Gaffney Fire Marshal, Billy Bishop.

And as loved ones of Spencer’s remember his life, Johnson told us they’re still looking for answers.

“Only him and God knows what happened,” Johnson told 7 News.

The Gaffney Fire Marshal told us they’re still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The home was severely damaged in the fire. People living there said they can’t move back in until it’s cleaned up. They also told 7 News, Spencer was briefly staying there when the fire happened. No one else was hurt.

If you would like to help with the repairs of the home, you can find additional information here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6n5ed-donations-for-my-grandfather?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR15_KV-1KVNa-gZHfzC_N8sAiNPAz6VHAIgSB6oZy200BV5MPnFAAVhyAI

