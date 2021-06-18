“Remembrance and Resilience:” Union County organizers looking ahead to Juneteenth Celebration

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An event dedicated to remembrance and resilience is just a day away in Union County. That’s where organizers of the Union County Community Remembrance Project are gearing up for Junteenth celebrations and events in downtown Union.

A lot of planning has gone into this day, Saturday June 19. Other than celebrations to commemorate the end of slavery, organizers are remembering the lives of those lost to lynching in Union County through soil collecting of lynching sites and unveiling historical markers. The organization behind the event is dedicated to documenting and recognizing the history of lynching and racial terrorism in Union County.

They’re also working to educate the community through healing while showing the strength of rebuilding.

“You have the physical manifestation of those markers that people can rally around, and read, and learn and get educated on what really happened,” said LTC (Ret) Timika Wilson, US Army UCCRP Co-Lead.

Timika Wilson with the Union County Community Remembrance Project told 7 News, a lot of different things will be happening Saturday outside of the L.W. Long Community Resource Center on Main Street.

The theme is “It Takes a Village.” Organizers said it’s inspired by the concept of how villages form a community that cares for one another through aspects of shared life like food, health, housing, education, employment, economic development, and life skills, according to their website.

Wilson said they’re seeking to celebrate and connect the Black community in Union through these ‘villages.’

Some of the events happening Saturday include vendors, essay and artistic expression contests, music and food, just to name a few. Everything kicks off there around 12:30.

You can find all the details of the day and how you can get involved here: https://www.unioncountycrp.com/juneteenth?fbclid=IwAR2YIX-AF8Tro4LuhyKYlIvZLOifC-ZC9xCkSUC8MrTDYFUCVnXwckbATR0