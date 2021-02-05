Renderings released of plan for Mauldin City Center development

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- Renderings were released earlier this week of a plan to convert six and a half acres in the heart of Mauldin to a place to live and play.

Greenville developer Drew Parker is spearheading the project.

“The vision for this spot is really all about community, bringing people together,” said Parker, who is the founder of The Parker Group.

The plan is to convert a warehouse into a covered patio with 5,000 square feet of fun with several restaurant concepts, pickle ball courts, firepits, and bocce ball.

“Mauldin is long overdue to have that gathering spot where not only can you come have a great meal, hang out with friends and family,” Parker said.

Mayor Terry Merritt said building a downtown for Mauldin has long been a priority.

“We needed a place, to have a walkable place that you could sit down and do a little dining, a little eating, something like that, some recreation,” Merritt said.

The project is residential, too, with 55 townhomes planned to go next from the entertainment complex. The plot of land is owned by the city, but The Parker Group is in the process of buying it.

“When it’s all said and done, the total project cost will be in that $15 million range,” Parker said.

The developer is also planning to put office, retail, and restaurant space, including a restaurant with a rooftop concept, at the site of an old pharmacy by City Hall.

The mayor said the new concept is in line with Mauldin’s friendly, small town feel, while still appealing to the younger generation.

“For us people who grew up here, it’s a change,” Merritt said. “Our community’s always been one that we wave at you. We talk to you in the grocery store and everything else. We don’t want to lose that feel.”

Parker said the covered patio complex is expected to open in Summer of 2022.