SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant were approved by the city council in January and now the renderings for the redevelopment have been released.

The plant has sat vacant since 2017, but soon it will be filled with new life.

According to the City of Spartanburg Commissioner Santigo Mariani, the redevelopment will have up to 76,654 square feet available for mixed-use along West Main Street in Spartanburg.

Rendering of Coco-Cola redevelopment (Source: Santiago Mariani)

Rendering of Coco-Cola redevelopment (Source: Santiago Mariani)

Rendering of Coco-Cola redevelopment (Source: Santiago Mariani)

Rendering of Coco-Cola redevelopment (Source: Santiago Mariani)

The revitalization will feature a two-story building with a proposed retail, restaurant, office, and event square.

Just like the former building, a Coca-Cola sign and an outline of a bottle will hang on the front of the building.

The 10-acre site provides ample parking and a large communal outdoor area along two detached buildings for additional retail users.

The City of Spartanburg said construction will come in two phases, with the first being to restore the current building.