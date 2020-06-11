Renewed calls to reduce spread of Covid-19

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – Today Governor Henry McMaster addressed the spike in covid numbers across South Carolina, saying he’s not eager to close the state, so he’s asking people to take responsibility for their health and the health of their loved ones.

“It’s disappointing to go places and to see people all jammed up in crowds, celebrating this beautiful weather, celebrating being in sc, but at the same time possibly exposes themselves as well as other people it the risks. the ultimate price for this lack of care is death” South Carolina, Republican, Governor Henry McMaster said.

“Greenville county has seen some of the highest daily case counts of any county in the state.”

Dr. Linda Bell said.

The number of covid-19 infections is on the rise, the governor and the state’s epidemiologist say these numbers are concerning and behaviors must change.

“This is why we need everyone’s help in reemphasizing how critical it is for everyone of us everyday to wear a mask in public and to stay physically distant from one another.” Bell said.

Governor Henry McMaster is looking to the general assembly to approve more than a billion dollars to replenish state agencies because of the coronavirus.

He’s asking for $500-million dollars to be put into South Carolina’s unemployment insurance trust fund to avoid a short fall, up to $75-million to be set aside to reimburse first responders and law enforcement agencies and more than $200 million dollars to reimburse school systems.

In addition to refilling depleted funds the governor wants businesses up and running and people working.

“Closing a business is essentially taking of that property for a short period of time if that time is extended to long that business can’t survive. and the government has taken their property and that is not allowed without compensation.” Governor McMaster said.

One thing the government is doing is stockpiling masks, gloves and gowns. It’s an effort to stay prepared while encouraging people to stay safe.

“What it does do is emphasize the need for people to practice social distancing and be careful. that’s the answer it’s not closing businesses i’ve got no intention of closing any more businesses.”

Governor McMaster said.

While the governor would not make it mandatory for people to wear masks, he encouraged all south carolinians to follow medical recommendations.

The governor says they’ll continue to watch those numbers– in order to determine when venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters will be able to reopen.