Reno casinos donate food to impacted employees

News

CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – With the shut down order now in place, downtown Reno casino resorts have a lot of extra food and they don’t want it to go to waste.

That’s why The Row handed out food care packages to their employees.

To maintain social distancing, the operation was done drive-thru style at the Silver Legacy valet area.

The care packages included perishable foods like fruit, milk, bread and eggs.

“This is where I get emotional because they are our family. We’ve been here 47 years on this property and our 3,200 families that work with us, it’s just what we have to do.”

Organizers hope it helps knock money off grocery bills for employees who are currently stuck at home.

