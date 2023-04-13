SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A plaza on the east side of Spartanburg will soon have a new look and new restaurants.

According to Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, Webber Square which houses the well-known brunch eaterie Mon-Amie will soon be renamed W Square.

Along with the new name, the plaza will get a facelift and house three new restaurants.

The owners of Burgers and Bakery will open a coffee shop called Mill Town Coffee.

The Beerded Cork will open a tap room with wine offerings and over 30 selections of beer. It is also dog friendly.

Burrito Hub will open a second location inside W Square.

The fourth restaurant isn’t new to the area but will have a new name. Bangkok Thai Cuisine will be closing in April but will reopen in Webber Square as Thai Basil.

A date for when these restaurants will be open has not been released.