Rental bikes coming back to town in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Next week the B-Cycle bikes in Greenville will once again have bikes on the racks after being taken away for a time.

Bike rental racks came to Greenville years ago, a project that was meant to promote exercise and increase mobility.

However, all of a sudden, the bikes weren’t there.

The city of Greenville explained, “There was a period of time where we were without ride share partly because of a change of ownership.”

Another reason they say, uncertainty in the pandemic.

“Not only were there fewer people downtown, people had a stay at home order, but there were some concerns as people were learning how to deal with safety issues,” Media Relations for the city of Greenville, Beth Brotherton said.

There’s good news, Greenville is bringing back the bikes.

One B-Cycle representative said, “It’s always nice to launch a bike share system in a community like you talked about where things are always changing, things are always evolving.”

Implementation Specialist at B-Cycle, Oliver Davis, says these bikes aren’t typical.

“Our bikes are what we call pedal assist bikes. It gives you that little extra power while you’re pedaling so it’s just assisting you as you’re riding,” Davis said.

Ten stations will be revamped, five of them in the downtown area.

The city says they do have longterm plans to add more bike lanes, and there are certain areas where you can’t ride.



Brotherton said, “Folks who are visiting town can take these out on the swamp rabbit trail if they choose, they can use the bike lanes. No riding on the sidewalks. But again, the idea is that for people who work downtown, if they have one of these pods right outside their work space. We want to have those options readily available for people.”

Riders you can download the B-Cycle app on your cell phone that shows you all the stations throughout Greenville and it also makes it easier for you to pay for your ride online.

There are some different options for pricing.

Rates starting at $5 for a 30 minute ride, going up to $15 for a day pass for 60 minute rides.