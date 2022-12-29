LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County. A fire that happened on Christmas night completely destroyed the home. The owner of the home said he believes the renters are at fault.

On Thursday, 7NEWS spoke with the renters.

Autumn Moore said they had been renting the home in Laurens County since September.

She said they posted a video online, on December 18, of them playing with airsoft cans, but said that had nothing to do with the fire on Christmas night.

“I admit we were all being stupid, we all know it was stupid to do stuff like that. But I would never intentionally set my home on fire, especially during the holidays,” said Moore.

Moore said on Christmas, they were breaking down a broken couch when a knot in the wood caused it to pop out and catch the house on fire.

Moore said it all happened so quickly.

She said a crack in the chimney contributed to the fire. Along with not having hot water, proper installation, and an electrical outlet problem.

Moore said they experienced a number of problems while renting the home.

She said her family has nowhere else to go now and doesn’t have any clothes, blankets, or other personal items.