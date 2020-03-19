1  of  20
Rep. Cunningham to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a member of Congress who tested positive for COVID-19

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham says he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a member of Congress who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Cunningham said he received word Thursday morning that he had been in contact with that individual and decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution after consulting with the Attending Physician of the US Congress.

He will be in self-quarantine until March 27th.

“I am not exhibiting any symptoms and remain in good health,” he said on Facebook. “I will be teleworking from home as Congress continues its response to this public health crisis and my office will continue to its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry.”

