Repeat Georgia bank robber strikes again one week after being released from federal prison

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – One Georgia resident has been convicted of bank robbery just one week after being released from federal prison for serving time on a previous bank robbery.

50-year-old Wesley Sorrow was convicted Wednesday, Nov. 17 and faces 20 years of prison to be accompanied by a $250,000 fine because there is no parole in the federal system.

Sentencing is set to be finalized on Feb. 1 by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell.

Sorrow had stayed in a halfway house for seven days before robbing a Macon, Georgia bank.

May 21, 2019 Sorrow gave a note to the bank teller of American pride Bank in Macon demanding money.

Sorrow was captured the same day of the robbery, and the money was recovered in his locker at the halfway house, according to court documents and evidence presented in court.

Sorrow also has a criminal history that includes the following:

bank robbery

robbery

forgery

The Georgia resident had previously served time in federal prison for a robbery in June of 2009.

Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Macrae spoke on the weight of Sorrow’s repeat-offenses in a news release.

“Being in federal prison was apparently not enough of a punishment for Sorrow to learn his lesson because within a week of being released he went right back to his criminal tendencies. Thanks to the assistance of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, he will receive more time in federal prison where he will be off the streets and unable to terrorize our community.”