Repeat offender sentenced to 15 years on drug trafficking charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged on drug trafficking and property offenses in Oconee County.

41-year-old Derek Wayne Gibson, of Westminster, pled guilty Tuesday to Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd offense, Burglary 3rd degree, and Grand Larceny.

The Honorable R. Scott Sprouse imposed a sentence of 15 years.

“Special thanks to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant Solicitor Jason Alderman for their dedicated work in this case,” Solicitor David Wagner said. “Mr. Gibson is a repeat drug offender with an extensive criminal history. My office will continue to focus on repeat offenders in our community and strive to ensure that such behavior will have substantial consequences.”

Gibson will not be eligible for parole.​