Report: 3 arrested after struggle with Spartanburg Co. deputy in getaway

Pictured left to right are Mallory Banks, Iesha Gray-Nash and Casey Mabry (Courtesy: Spartanburg County Detention Center).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A deputy struggled with two suspects and was hit by the door of their getaway car after an alleged shoplifting.

The incident happened Monday morning at the Target store on Warren H. Abernathy Highway in Spartanburg.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report, a woman concealed two cell phones, a bra and sunglasses in a book bag then left the store without paying for the items.

The deputy tried to stop the woman, identified in the report as 26-year-old Mallory Banks of Boiling Springs, S.C. who ran to a parked car and struggled with the officer.

Banks was ordered to stop and get out of the car, while a woman in the driver’s seat was commanded not to leave, according to the report.

The driver was later identified as Iesha Gray-Nash, 28, of Spartanburg.

While attempting to restrain Banks, the deputy tried to prevent Gray-Nash from driving off. Gray-Nash reportedly managed to break free, start the car and put it in reverse.

The deputy reports they were hit by a car door after Gray-Nash put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated.

Deputies located the car nearby and arrested Gray-Nash, Banks and Casey Mabry, 34, of Cowpens. Deputies say Mabry tried to help Gray-Nash and Banks by trying to start the car during the struggle with the officer.

Jail records show Banks is charged with shoplifting (enhanced) and resisting arrest with assault.

Gray-Nash and Mabry are each charged with aiding escape from officer, according to jail records. Gray-Nash was also charged with driving under suspension and Mabry with trespass after warning.

A fourth woman who entered the store with Banks was arrested on a trespassing charge.