Report: Citadel cadet charged after pointing gun at woman's face

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - On September 3, at approximately 11:33 p.m., authorities arrived on scene at the football stadium parking lot at Charleston Southern University.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were able to meet with four witnesses and the victim, according to the incident report.

The victim explained that the suspect, later identified as James Sutton Durant, 22, of Ladson, had been intimate partners in the past, but had gone their separate ways.

They had decided to meet for an exchange since the victim still had some of Durant's belongings, according to the report. Durant suggested the Charleston Southern University campus as a meeting point.

Durant arrived to the meeting point and entered her vehicle and requested his belongings. She requested that they talk for a few minutes first, then Durant said, " I am not the one to f*** with," and pulled out a handgun, cocked it, and pointed it at her face.

She felt threatened and attempted to reach for her phone then Durant noticed this movement and attempted to take the phone, according to the incident report.

She stated in the incident report that Durant put his arm around her neck and cut off her air so she could not breathe. The only thing she could do was press the horn and the witnesses that heard it from afar ran to the car.

Durant exited the vehicle and entered his then left the scene. Officers were able to make contact with Durant.

James Sutton Durant was charged with Assault and Battery in the second degree, Pointing and Presenting, and Unlawful Carry of a Handgun.