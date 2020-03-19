1  of  23
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Episcopal Church of the Advent Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Report: Drug cartel leader found guilty of murdering journalist

News

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

This file photo shows a makeshift memorial for journalist Miroslava Breach, who was murdered in 2017 following reports on government corruption and tied to cartels. (AP file photo)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican judge has convicted an alleged drug cartel lieutenant for the 2017 murder of a journalist from the Mexico City newspaper La Jornada, El Diario de Juarez reported.

Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, a.k.a. “El Larry,” faces up to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of being one of the murderers of Miroslava Breach in Chihuahua, Mexico. Moreno led the crew that shot the journalist allegedly on behalf of Salazar drug cartel leader Jose Crispin Salazar Zamorano, who was upset that she wrote news stories about his alleged ties to candidates for political office in Chihuahua state, El Diario reported.

Moreno will be sentenced on April 20. Salazar remains at large. The trial included testimony from 50 witnesses, including Moreno’s personal drivers, the newspaper said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store