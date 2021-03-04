Report: Greg Olsen to join Thomas Davis in ‘dual retirement ceremony’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is reportedly joining Thomas Davis in signing a one-day contract to retire as a Panther.
Olsen tweeted out on Thursday morning that he would be joining Davis next week for a joint retirement ceremony. Davis, a former linebacker, announced on Wednesday that he would be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers.
“Next Thursday is a BIG day,” the Carolina Panthers tweeted on Thursday.
“Sounds fun, see you there,” Greg Olsen tweeted.
According to panthers.com, Olsen can’t say much right now since the Seahawks haven’t officially released him.
The website reports that the 35-year-old former pro football player is already set to embark on a television career with FOX, “so it’s a matter of time.”