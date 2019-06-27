Report: Man attacked, chased through Spartanburg apartment complex

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man told police he was attacked by a stranger armed with what he thought was a razor blade outside a Spartanburg apartment complex.

Officers found the man bleeding from a deep cut to his upper arm, according to a Spartanburg Police Department report.

The victim reported he was sitting in a landscaping truck near Norris Ridge apartments on Wednesday afternoon when he was approached by a woman who claimed he took her children. The victim told police he didn’t know the woman who allegedly attacked him without warning.

The report says the victim was cut with what he thought was a razor blade. The victim said the assailant chased him through the apartment complex.

Witnesses told police they also saw the man assaulted and chased through the complex.

Witnesses reportedly saw the suspect enter an apartment after the assault.

The suspect is named in the report as Natalie Woodruff. Jail records show the 31-year-old Spartanburg woman is charged with aggravated assault and trespassing second offense.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Woodruff remain in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under $5,470 bond, according to jail records.

