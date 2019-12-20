Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, 1 arrested

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas. That’s near Houston.

Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, according to a report from NBC News. NBC News spoke with Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, who told them those details.

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

Tammy Broussard said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

APD, FBI, DPS and the Travis County District Attorneys Office will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday. It will be live streamed in this story.

Austin Police confirmed Friday morning around 10:38 a.m. that a baby girl was found at a home in Houston on Thursday, and officials are testing her DNA to determine if she is the missing baby Margot Carey. APD confirmed the child is healthy and Child Protective Services is caring for her.

APD also confirmed a woman was found dead at the home and an autopsy is underway. It said one person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

A car parked at the home on Bo Jack Drive where law enforcement have been since Thursday night is registered to Magen Rose Fieramusca, who is currently listed as being in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Police records from Harris County say Fieramusca was arrested Friday by APD on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. That evidence was a human corpse, records say. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

According to court documents, the only criminal history Fieramusca has is a felony theft charge in Harris County in 2018, which was dismissed Nov. 5, 2019 because “probable cause exists, but case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

KXAN has a crew at the scene in Jersey Village and will continue to provide information from law enforcement as it becomes available.