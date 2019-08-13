Report: More parents allowing kids to carry credit cards

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A new report finds more parents are trusting their children with credit cards.

The report from Creditcards.com found 8% of parents with kids under 18 say that at least one child has a credit card.

The report also found the more a parent makes the more likely a child is to have plastic. 13% of parents who make more than $80,000 have a credit card carrying child, compared with 5% of parents in the under $40,000 category.

Location may also play a role. 13% of children with credit cards live in the Northeast, 8% live in the South, and 5% live in the Midwest.