FAA: 2 people on plane that crashed into Buncombe Co. field, investigation underway

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a plane crashed in Fairview, NC.

According to Aaron Sarver with the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call about a single-engine plane down in a field in the Cane Creek area at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Sarver said the sheriff’s office, the FAA and the North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating at this time.

The FAA issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“A Rans S-6 Coyote II light sport aircraft crashed in a cornfield one mile northeast of Six Oaks Airport in Asheville, N.C. at 10:42 a.m. Two people were on board. Contact local authorities for names and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.”

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more details and will update this story with more information as it is released.