Man who drowned in cove on Lake Keowee ID'd Video

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The coroner said a 47-year-old Easley man drowned in the Party Cove area of Lake Keowee.

According to a news release issued by the Oconee County Coroner's Office, the victim, identified as Jody Levi Black, jumped into the lake from his boat around 5:40 p.m. Monday in a cove near Fall Creek Landing and never resurfaced.

Black's body was recovered later that evening in water about 28 feet deep.

According to the coroner, EMS crews provided aid to Black as he was taken to Oconee Memorial Hosptial.

Black was pronounced dead in the emergency department around 7:15 p.m.

Jody Black (Credit: Family)

Coroner Karl Addis said no autopsy will be performed. However, a toxicology analysis will be done.

Addis said Black drowned and his death has been ruled an accident.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.